NAB Karachi Hands Over Possession Of Plots To Affectees

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 05:10 PM

NAB Karachi hands over possession of plots to affectees

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi received complaints against accused Syed Mohsin Ali, a builder on the allegations of cheating public at large.

Accused person had launched a housing scheme namely Gulshan-e-Hassan behind Al-Zaib Hotel, Super Highway at Jamshoro in the year 1994, said a news release on Wednesday.

The accused fraudulently received million of rupees from 230 persons but he neither handed over possession of plots nor refunded the amount to them.

NAB Karachi conducted inquiry which was upgraded into investigation and subsequently filed a Reference having No. 5/2008 (State Vs Syed Mohsin Ali & Others) in an Accountability Court Karachi.

The court convicted the said accused person under section 10(a) of NAO-1999 to suffer 10 years rigorous imprisonment and fine of Rs. 5 million.

Accused filed a Criminal Appeal having No. 21/2012 in Sindh High Court against the conviction.

The High Court of Sindh issued an order on November 8th, 2021 regarding clearance of remaining liabilities of affecttees. In the light of court orders, accused person has agreed to hand over the plots and refund the amount to the remaining affecttees.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at NAB Karachi on December 21st, wherein Director General NAB Karachi Dr. Najaf Quli Mirza handed over the possession of plots to the rightful owners of housing scheme.

