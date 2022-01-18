NAB, Karachi made 464 convictions in last four years

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi has made over 464 convictions in corruption and corrupt practices cases under Section 10 of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO)-1999 and under Section 25 (b) of NAO-1999 during the last four years from October 10, 2017 till Dec 31, 2021 due to vigorous prosecution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi has made over 464 convictions in corruption and corrupt practices cases under Section 10 of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO)-1999 and under Section 25 (b) of NAO-1999 during the last four years from October 10, 2017 till Dec 31, 2021 due to vigorous prosecution.

According to NAB spokesman, as many as 218 accused persons were convicted under Section 10 whereas 246 accused persons were punished under Section 25(b) of NAO, 1999 from Oct 10, 2017 to Dec 31, 2021.

This was informed to a meeting chaired by NAB, chairman Justice (Red) Javed Iqbal held to review the performance of NAB Karachi especially the convictions made under Section 10 and Section 25 (b) of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999 from Oct 10, 2017 to Dec 31, 2021 at NAB Headquarters.

Dr. Najaf Quli Mirza, DG NAB Karachi briefed in the meeting via video link.

Briefing the meeting, Dr. Najaf Quli Mirza informed that during the period from January 1, to December, 31, 2021, some 53 persons were convicted by different learned Accountability Courts of Karachi under section 10 of NAO-1999.

DG NAB-Karachi informed the meeting that during the year 2020, due to the efforts of NAB-Karachi, 24 persons were convicted by different Accountability Courts under section 10 of NAO-1999.

DG NAB-Karachi also informed the meeting that during the year 2019, due to the efforts of NAB-Karachi 56 persons were convicted by different Accountability Courts under section 10 of NAO-1999.

DG NAB-Karachi also informed the meeting that during the year 2018, due to the efforts of NAB-Karachi 72 persons were convicted by different Accountability Courts under section 10 of NAO-1999.

Similarly in the period of year 2017 from 10th October to 31 December 2017, 13 persons were convicted by different Accountability Courts under section 10 of NAO-1999.

Dr. Najaf Quli Mirza, DG NAB-Karachi informed the meeting that during the period from Oct 1, to December 31, 2021, due to the efforts of NAB-Karachi, 5 persons were convicted by different Accountability Courts under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

Moreover during the meeting Dr. Najaf Quli Mirza, DG NAB-Karachi informed the meeting that during the period from January 1, to September 30, 2021, 18 persons were convicted by different Accountability Courts under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

DG NAB-Karachi informed that during the year 2020, 32 persons were convicted by different Accountability Courts under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

DG NAB-Karachi also informed the meeting that during the year 2019, 94 persons were convicted by different Accountability Courts under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

DG NAB-Karachi informed the meeting that during the year 2018, due to the efforts of NAB-Karachi 44 persons were convicted by different Accountability Courts under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

Justice Javed Iqbal appreciated the excellent performance of all ranks of NAB officers/officials under the supervision of Dr. Najaf Quli Mirza, DG NAB Karachi and hoped that NAB Karachi will continue to perform its functions in future with the same zeal and commitment in accordance with law.

He said that logical conclusion of mega corruption white collar crime cases is the top most priority of NAB. NAB's faith is corruption free Pakistan. NAB officers are working with renewed energy, dedication and commitment considering eradication of corruption as their national duty.