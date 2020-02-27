NAB Karachi receives complaints about land frauds

A large number of complainants submitted their applications regarding land frauds in the Khuli Katchery held by Director General, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi Dr. Najaf Quli Mirza, along with his team at NAB Karachi on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :A large number of complainants submitted their applications regarding land frauds in the Khuli Katchery held by Director General, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi Dr. Najaf Quli Mirza, along with his team at NAB Karachi on Thursday.

Several complaints were also filed against managements of various cooperative housing societies, said a statement.

The Khuli Katchery was organized in line with the Chairman NAB initiative, "Zero Tolerance against Corruption".

The DG NAB Karachi issued orders for complaint verification (CV) against different departments for initiation of prompt actions as per National Accountability Ordinance 1999 on the spot.

He also directed for transfer of complaints which are not come under the ambit of NAB to their concerned departments with the directions to resolve the grievances of complainants according to law.

He appreciated the overwhelming response of general public, which he said, was a sign of trust deposed by public in performance and delivery by NAB on its efforts against corruption.