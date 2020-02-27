UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Karachi Receives Complaints About Land Frauds

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 10:45 PM

NAB Karachi receives complaints about land frauds

A large number of complainants submitted their applications regarding land frauds in the Khuli Katchery held by Director General, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi Dr. Najaf Quli Mirza, along with his team at NAB Karachi on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :A large number of complainants submitted their applications regarding land frauds in the Khuli Katchery held by Director General, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi Dr. Najaf Quli Mirza, along with his team at NAB Karachi on Thursday.

Several complaints were also filed against managements of various cooperative housing societies, said a statement.

The Khuli Katchery was organized in line with the Chairman NAB initiative, "Zero Tolerance against Corruption".

The DG NAB Karachi issued orders for complaint verification (CV) against different departments for initiation of prompt actions as per National Accountability Ordinance 1999 on the spot.

He also directed for transfer of complaints which are not come under the ambit of NAB to their concerned departments with the directions to resolve the grievances of complainants according to law.

He appreciated the overwhelming response of general public, which he said, was a sign of trust deposed by public in performance and delivery by NAB on its efforts against corruption.

Related Topics

Karachi Corruption National Accountability Bureau Housing

Recent Stories

UAE bans ferry services with Iran

1 minute ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree on trading in pe ..

46 minutes ago

UAE announces recovery of two coronavirus patients ..

1 hour ago

Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship sus ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan desires market access, increased investme ..

42 seconds ago

Hearing in WADA-RUSADA Arbitration to be Closed to ..

44 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.