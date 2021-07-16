NAB Karachi recommends investigations against Sindh government officers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Regional Board Karachi has recommended investigations against various officers of Health, education and Literacy, Information, Irrigation and Works and Services departments of Sindh government on charges of misuse of authority, corruption, embezzlement and assets beyond income.

According to a press statement issued here on Friday, the regional board met here with DG NAB Karachi Dr. Najaf Quli Mirza in chair to discuss inquires, investigations and various other operational matters and recommended to the competent authority (Chairman NAB) conversion of 6 inquiries into investigations.

The Board recommended conversion of inquiry into investigation against officers and official of provincial departments of Education and Literacy, and Health departments and others under the charges of alleged involvement in misuse of authority and embezzlement of funds in awarding 11 contracts worth Rs 3.9 billion in Education and Literacy Department and Health Department to blue eyed firms without observing codal formalities.

The Board also recommended conversion of Inquiry into Investigation against officers and officials of Information and Archives Department Sindh and others. The accused were allegedly involved in corruption and corrupt practices by way of spending huge funds on advertisement of public awareness campaigns in Electronic Media without following due process as per law in connivance with the advertising agencies. The total loss incurred to the National Exchequer was more than Rs 2 billion.

The board recommended conversion of inquiry into Investigation against Ghulam Yasin Qureshi, Ex-Director Ghotki Feeder Canal, Irrigation Department and others on allegation of assets beyond known sources of income.

The board recommended investigation against Dr. Ghulam Qadir Kazi, President and CEO ISRA Foundation and others.

The accused in connivance with others was allegedly involved in misuse of authority, criminal breach of trust and usurping government land.

The board recommended conversion of inquiry into investigation against officers and officials of Sehwan Development Authority and others. The accused were allegedly involved in misuse of authority by way of illegal appointments of 486 employees and number of out of turn promotions in SDA.

The board approved conversion of Inquiry into Investigation against Madad Ali Arain, Ex-Superintendent Engineer, Works and Services Department, Hyderabad and others on allegation of assets beyond known sources of income.

The regional board in its meeting also accepted Plea Bargain application of accused Anees Zakaria, Proprietor of M/s Al-Ubaid Enterprises for Rs 76.658 million in Reference No. 06/2019 and recommended for approval of the Accountability Court. The accused was involved in illegal Sales Tax Refund through dubious, fake and flying invoices in connivance with officers of Inland Revenue Services (IRS). In the said Reference, Rs. 26.99 million have already been recovered through Plea Bargain from co-accused persons.

The board recommended another Plea Bargain application for acceptance to the Competent Authority of accused Irfan Alam subject to surrender of amenity plot and clearance of government dues in Reference No. 6/2020 (State V/s M Adil Siddiqui and Others). The accused was involved in possession of amenity plot of Park in Sindh Small Industries Corporation, Mirpurkhas region. The market value of the plot is more than Rs 34 million.

The Regional Board appreciated the performance of Combined Investigation Teams on successful disposal of mega cases as per law while DG NAB Karachi reiterated the resolve to recover the looted money to national kitty and retrieve State land under the dynamic leadership of Justice Javed Iqbal the Chairman NAB.