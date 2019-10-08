UrduPoint.com
NAB, Karachi Recovers 1,191.53 Mln During 2019

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 04:29 PM

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi has recovered Rs 1,191.53 million during 2019 and deposited the amount in the national exchequer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi has recovered Rs 1,191.53 million during 2019 and deposited the amount in the national exchequer.

An official of NAB, Karachi told APP that the bureau had recovered Rs 322.061 million (direct) and Rs 869 million (indirect) and arrested 115 corruption suspects during 2019.

NAB, Karachi had received 6,897 complaints, authorized 198 complaint verifications, 112 inquiries, 41 investigations, filed 58 references and disposed of 39 references during 2019.

Similarly, Karachi bureau recovered Rs 954.5 million and 8.539 billion indirect recoveries and arrested 160 suspects in 2018.

The bureau received 9,738 complaints, authorized 313 complaint verifications, 104 inquiries, 41 investigations and filed 46 references during 2018.

