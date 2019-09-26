NAB Karachi recovers Rs 10.861 billion in last 22 months

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) : National Accountability Bureau NAB ) has recovered Rs 10.861 billion from the corrupt in last 22 months and deposited in the national exchequer, said official sources.

According to the sources, in total the bureau has deposited Rs 71 billion directly or indirectly from the corrupt elements in last 22 months.

The incumbent chairman immediately after taking over the bureau, had introduced zero tolerance policy against corruption by declaring elimination of corruption as his priority.The basic aim of transforming NABN to citizen Friendly institution was to inform the complainant about progress in resolving his complaint. This would help creating transparency and responsibility, besides promoting both transparency and responsibility in the bureau.

The bureau has filed 1,219 corruption references having corruption volume of Rs 900 billion in various accountability courts.