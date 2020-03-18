NAB Karachi recovers Rs. 2.127 million through plea bargain from two accused

The National Accountability Bureau Karachi has recovered Rs. 2.127 million through Plea Bargain from two accused namely Iqbal Ahmed Magsi, the then Sr. Auditor and Shamim Akhtar, Ex-Superintendent FBR in References number 54/07 & 18/2017 respectively

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau Karachi has recovered Rs. 2.127 million through Plea Bargain from two accused namely Iqbal Ahmed Magsi, the then Sr. Auditor and Shamim Akhtar, Ex-Superintendent FBR in References number 54/07 & 18/2017 respectively.

Accused Iqbal Ahmed Magsi was involved in misuse of authority/corruption and corrupt practices in issuance of sales tax refund against fake invoices and shipping bills, said a statement on Wednesday.

Accused Shamim Akhtar was involved in issuance of sales tax refund in connivance with the private persons who availed illegal sales tax refund through fake and flying invoices thus causing loss to national exchequer.