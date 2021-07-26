NAB Karachi recovers Rs 332.3232 bln since 2017 till date: DG Karachi bureau

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi has recovered Rs 332.323231 billion including Rs. 8.14831 billion directly and Rs 324.174 billion indirectly from corrupt elements since October 11, 2017 till date, NAB, Karachi Director General Dr Najaf Quli Mirza said Monday.

Briefing a high level meeting through video link, Dr Najaf Quli Mirza said the Karachi bureau had filed 107 references in various accountability courts. Of which some 262 references were under trial at different accountability courts during the last four years period. A total of 434 accused persons were convicted by different accountability courts. The meeting presided over by NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, held to review the performance of Karachi bureau from October 11, 2017 till date, was informed that Karachi bureau had received some 36,940 complaints and disposed off as many as 36,368 complaints from Oct 11, 2017 till date.

NAB, Karachi had authorized 1,182 complaint verifications.

Out of which 1,008 complaint verifications were completed and 232 complaint verifications were still under process right now, the DG added.

The forum was informed that the Karachi bureau had authorized 481 inquiries, out of which 322 were completed and 320 inquiries were still under process.

Likewise, DG said NAB Karachi had authorized 153 investigations and completed 172, while 102 investigations were under process.

Speaking on the occasion, NAB Chairman lauded the performance of NAB, Karachi, saying that NAB, Karachi has always played an excellent role in contributing towards the overall performance of the bureau. Chairman hoped that NAB Karachi would continue to perform its responsibilities with the same commitment and dedication in future.

Hussain Asghar, NAB Deputy Chairman; DG Operations Zahir Shah and other senior officers of bureau were present in the meeting.