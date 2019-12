NAB, Karachi recovers Rs 7 bln through plea bargain in last 28 months

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi has recovered over 7 billion through plea bargain in last 18 years, said an official source.

According to official, NAB Karachi has received over 11,000 complaints, which were subsequently resulted into 198 inquiries, 77 investigations, 179 arrests and 50 references as filed in Accountability Courts during 2019.