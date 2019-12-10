UrduPoint.com
NAB, Karachi Recovers Rs 7bln Through Plea Bargain In Last 28 Months

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 11:31 PM

NAB, Karachi recovers Rs 7bln through plea bargain in last 28 months

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi has recovered Rs 7 billion through plea bargain in last 18 years, said official source

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi has recovered Rs 7 billion through plea bargain in last 18 years, said official source.

According to official the bureau has recovered Rs 5 billion in last one year.

Sharing details of indirect recoveries, he said NAB Karachi has recovered Rs.20 billion in last 18 years whereas during Oct 2018 � Dec 2019, Rs.

50 billion, was recovered which reflects 50% increase in recoveries.

If Bharia Town recovery included in the same, this recoveries goes upto Rs.700 billion plus, which is remarkable performance as compare to pervious 18 years.

He said NAB Karachi has received over 11,000 complaints, which were subsequently resulted into 198 inquiries, 77 investigations, 179 arrests and 50 references as filed in Accountability Courts during 2019.

