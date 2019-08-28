NAB Karachi to hold open Kutchery today

(@FahadShabbir)

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th August, 2019) In compliance of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal directives , Director General of NAB Karachi Brig (R) Farooq Nasir Awan will hold an open court today (Thursday) as per schedule.Farooq Nasir Awan and other related officers will receive public grievances and complaints about corruption.

The public can register their complaints in NAB office Karachi from 11 am to 1 pm.DG NAB Karachi has that people should join us in our national duty to eradicate corruption, the people should identify those who are doing corruption whether they are in government organization or otherwise , and the proceeding will be started immediately under NAB National Accountability Ordinance 1999.

The people causing harm to the national treasury are enemies of Pakistan and Pakistani people and to bring these people to justice is our first priority.The people can also send their complaints with proofs via email or can register them by telephone numbers.