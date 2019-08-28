UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Karachi To Hold Open Kutchery Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 08:41 PM

NAB Karachi to hold open Kutchery today

In compliance of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal directives , Director General of NAB Karachi Brig (R) Farooq Nasir Awan will hold an open court today (Thursday) as per schedule

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th August, 2019) In compliance of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal directives , Director General of NAB Karachi Brig (R) Farooq Nasir Awan will hold an open court today (Thursday) as per schedule.Farooq Nasir Awan and other related officers will receive public grievances and complaints about corruption.

The public can register their complaints in NAB office Karachi from 11 am to 1 pm.DG NAB Karachi has that people should join us in our national duty to eradicate corruption, the people should identify those who are doing corruption whether they are in government organization or otherwise , and the proceeding will be started immediately under NAB National Accountability Ordinance 1999.

The people causing harm to the national treasury are enemies of Pakistan and Pakistani people and to bring these people to justice is our first priority.The people can also send their complaints with proofs via email or can register them by telephone numbers.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Corruption National Accountability Bureau Nasir From Government Court

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi&#039;s DoE to showcase renewable energy ..

43 minutes ago

Candidature appeals window closes: NEC

57 minutes ago

DoT organises Abu Dhabi Maritime Plan 2021 worksho ..

58 minutes ago

ADFD hosts marks Emirati Women&#039;s Day

58 minutes ago

Pakistan to give visas to Sikh pilgrims on 550th ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan will respond to any Indian aggression bef ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.