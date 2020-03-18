UrduPoint.com
NAB Khi Recovers Rs 2.127 Million Through Plea Bargain

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 05:26 PM

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi has recovered Rs 2.127 million through plea bargain from two accused Iqbal Ahmed Magsi and Shamim Akhtar involved in inflicting losses to national exchequer in sales tax fraud cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi has recovered Rs 2.127 million through plea bargain from two accused Iqbal Ahmed Magsi and Shamim Akhtar involved in inflicting losses to national exchequer in sales tax fraud cases.

According to NAB press release, references number 54/07 & 18/2017 were against lqbal Ahmed Magsi, former Sr. Auditor and Shamim Akhtar, former Superintendent Federal board of Revenue (FBR) for being involved in misuse of authority/corruption and corrupt practices in issuance of sales tax refund against fake invoices, tax refunds and shipping bills and in issuance of sales tax refund and inflicting losses to national exchequer.

