- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- NAB, Khi seeks permission to start inquiry against Fazaia Housing Scheme for cheating public
NAB, Khi Seeks Permission To Start Inquiry Against Fazaia Housing Scheme For Cheating Public
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 07:37 PM
National Accountability Bureau Karachi has sought permission to initiate inquiry against Fazaia Housing Scheme to provide solace to over 6,000 affectees of the scheme, who have invested Rs 13 billion
According to a press release, NAB Karachi has requested chairman NAB to allow initiating fresh inquiry on the allegation of cheating public at large and provide relief to affectees of Fazaia Housing Scheme.
NAB Karachi is determined to complete the inquiry at fast pace and hold accountable all the persons involved.