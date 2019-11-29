NAB, Khi seeks permission to start inquiry against Fazaia Housing Scheme for cheating public

National Accountability Bureau Karachi has sought permission to initiate inquiry against Fazaia Housing Scheme to provide solace to over 6,000 affectees of the scheme, who have invested Rs 13 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) : National Accountability Bureau Karachi has sought permission to initiate inquiry against Fazaia Housing Scheme to provide solace to over 6,000 affectees of the scheme, who have invested Rs 13 billion

According to a press release, NAB Karachi has requested chairman NAB to allow initiating fresh inquiry on the allegation of cheating public at large and provide relief to affectees of Fazaia Housing Scheme.

NAB Karachi is determined to complete the inquiry at fast pace and hold accountable all the persons involved.