NAB KP Announces To Hold Open Kacheri For Public

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2023 | 07:29 PM

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday announced to hold an Open Kacheri aimed at fostering transparency, accountability, and public participation in the fight against corruption

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday announced to hold an Open Kacheri aimed at fostering transparency, accountability, and public participation in the fight against corruption.

This initiative underscores NAB's commitment to engage the public and address their concerns effectively.

The open Kacheri will be held on August 30, at NAB office Hayatabad.

During this event, individuals from all walks of life have been invited to come forward and share their grievances, complaints, and concerns related to corruption, malpractices, and misuse of public resources.

The NAB officers and officials will be present to listen to the public's concerns, offer guidance on filing complaints, and provide information on the investigation and accountability process.

According to the statement released by Mian Muhammad Waqar Director NAB KP, if a government official is found to have intentionally facilitated unlawful benefits from the public treasury, caused harm to the public treasury, or amassed assets disproportionate to their income, actions will be taken.

The complainants have been requested to submit their grievances in written form during the Open Kacheri, along with a copy of their identity card and any preliminary evidence. Additionally, individuals with complaints against NAB officers are also encouraged to bring forward their concerns in the open court.

Director General, NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Waqar Ahmad Chohan, assured that all complaints would undergo transparent investigations, and appropriate legal actions would be taken against the accused parties.

He expressed enthusiasm for the event, stating, "The open Kacheri is a platform for citizens to interact directly with NAB officials, enabling a collaborative effort in eradicating corruption from our society." It is important to note that the initiative to hold Open Kacheri sessions aligns with the directives of Chairman NAB Lt. Gen. Nazir Ahmed, aims to establish direct communication between the public and NAB regional offices, ensuring prompt grievance resolution.

