UrduPoint.com

NAB KP Arranges Seminar On 'Say No To Corruption'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2022 | 04:20 PM

NAB KP arranges seminar on 'Say no to corruption'

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday arranged an awareness seminar on "Say no to corruption" at the district council hall and urged public officials to play their imperative role in wiping out corruption from the country.

Addressing the occasion, Director NAB KP Muhammad Waqar highlighted the effects of corruption on society and also mentioned the measures to curb the menace.

He said that every public office-bearer should perform his/her duty with honesty and dedication and hold themselves accountable on a daily basis, adding that by creating public awareness, "Pakistan could be made free from corruption".

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Furqan Ashraf, DPO Shafiullah Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners, Expert Social Sciences KUST Nasir Khan, District Khateeb and officers of district departments, 'ulemas' (scholars), local elders and notables were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau Nasir From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of matc ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of match against South Africa

28 minutes ago
 ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speec ..

ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speech case

51 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India set 185-run target for B ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India set 185-run target for Bangladesh

1 hour ago
 Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed ..

Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed Latif

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by five wickets

3 hours ago
 Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US inve ..

Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US investors: Masood Khan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.