NAB KP arranges seminar on 'Say no to corruption'

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday arranged an awareness seminar on "Say no to corruption" at the district council hall and urged public officials to play their imperative role in wiping out corruption from the country.

Addressing the occasion, Director NAB KP Muhammad Waqar highlighted the effects of corruption on society and also mentioned the measures to curb the menace.

He said that every public office-bearer should perform his/her duty with honesty and dedication and hold themselves accountable on a daily basis, adding that by creating public awareness, "Pakistan could be made free from corruption".

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Furqan Ashraf, DPO Shafiullah Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners, Expert Social Sciences KUST Nasir Khan, District Khateeb and officers of district departments, 'ulemas' (scholars), local elders and notables were also present.