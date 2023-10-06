PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ( NAB KP) on Friday arranged a seminar on "Strategy for the country's economic stability, in the light of the Seerat ul Nabil (SWA) in connection with the Islamic month of Rabi ul Awal.

The Seminar was attended by Vice Chancellors, Deans, Officers of various public and private sectors universities including Islamia College University Peshawar, Engineering University Peshawar, Khyber Medical College, Ghadhara Medical College, Institute of Management Sciences, Sarhad University Peshawar Qurtaba University, Rehman Medical College.

Ghazi Rehman, Senior Director NAB KP in his welcome address emphasized on following the preaching of Quran and Sunnah for the betterment of society and economy of Pakistan.

Chief Guest Prof Dr Qibla Ayaz, Chairman, Islamic Ideology Council Pakistan while sharing his wisdom and thoughts, highlighted the importance of peace and climate change in the development and economic activity of Pakistan through implementation of the economic model set by Prophet (PBUH)and his companions.

Furthermore, he addressed that Prophet (PBUH) has emphasized the importance of accountability across the board.

Professor Habib ur Rehman of Sarhad University Peshawar focused on the implementation of Seerat ul Nabi (SAW) in all walks of life for economic stability and self-awareness.

Mian Muhammad Waqar, Director NAB KP concluded the seminar and urged the young officers of NAB and participants to follow Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) life as role model.

He thanked all the participants and distinguished guests on behalf of Chairman NAB Lt Gen Nazir Ahmad Butt and DG NAB KP Waqar Ahmad Chochan.

At the end, Qari Ghafoor of Rehman Medical College Peshawar prayed for prosperity, stability and development of the Pakistan's economy.