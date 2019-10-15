UrduPoint.com
NAB-KP Arrest Khalid Khan Involved In Rs 49.07 Mln TESCO Case

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 07:25 PM

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday arrested Khalid Khan involved in corruption scam in TESCO causing loss of Rs 49.07 million to the government exchequer

As per NAB communique, the accused in connivance with TESCO Officers / Officials illegally consumed unauthorized load since the energization for the bulk panel meter.

Due to use of the unauthorized high load, the bulk metering panel became defective and 5.27 million less units were charged, the value of which comes to Rs 42.59 million and 16722 KW less MDI amounting to Rs 6.48 million in three years.

The accused persons would be presented in Accountability Court Peshawar for obtaining physical remand.

