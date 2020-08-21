NAB KP arrests Abdul Aziz in cheating case of Rs105.87 mln

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arrested accused Abdul Aziz resident of Usmania Doaba, Tehsil Tall, District Hangu allegedly involved in cheating public at large under the garb of investment in Islamic Mudarraba swindling Rs.105.87 millions of rupees.

NAB KP initiated inquiry against the accused Abdul Aziz upon receipt of several complaints. It transpired during proceedings that the accused in connivance with his cronies lured innocent public to invest in their fake Mudarraba business in the name of M/S Al-Quresh Enterprises, Al-Andauls Trading FZC which was non-registered, untraced companies firms in Pakistan and promising exorbitant profit to the public on their investments,said the Spokesperson on Friday.

Thus the accused person defrauded the general public and deprived them of their hard earnings.

Accused Abdul Aziz would be produced before Accountability Court for his physical custody to NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In view of Chairman NAB Justice Javaid Iqbal's vision to provide every possible relief to general public, the Director General NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwar Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan assured the general public that NAB (KP) would continue its efforts without any fear or favor and ensure the return of looted money from the culprits to its rightful owners.