NAB KP arrests alleged fraudster

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has arrested Sami Ullah s/o Obaid Ullah, the owner of SambroSons Enterprises Pvt Ltd in alleged cheating public at large case, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The national anti-graft agency had received complaints regarding alleged cheating in cars business. During the course of investigation it was discovered that accused Samiullah being the owner of SambroSons Enterprises (SMC-Private) Ltd along with other accused person(s) collected amount from the general public on the promise of supplying vehicles on installments basis after payment of some percentage of the total value by the affectees as down payment.

But, after sometime, the office of the company was found closed and the owner of the company (Samiullah) fled along with the money collected from the affectees. The bureau has received claims amounting to millions of rupees against the accused.

The accused will be produced before Accountability Court for obtaining custody. Claimants have been asked to submit claims to the bureau.