UrduPoint.com

NAB KP Arrests Alleged Fraudster

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 06:30 PM

NAB KP arrests alleged fraudster

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has arrested Sami Ullah s/o Obaid Ullah, the owner of SambroSons Enterprises Pvt Ltd in alleged cheating public at large case, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The national anti-graft agency had received complaints regarding alleged cheating in cars business. During the course of investigation it was discovered that accused Samiullah being the owner of SambroSons Enterprises (SMC-Private) Ltd along with other accused person(s) collected amount from the general public on the promise of supplying vehicles on installments basis after payment of some percentage of the total value by the affectees as down payment.

But, after sometime, the office of the company was found closed and the owner of the company (Samiullah) fled along with the money collected from the affectees. The bureau has received claims amounting to millions of rupees against the accused.

The accused will be produced before Accountability Court for obtaining custody. Claimants have been asked to submit claims to the bureau.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau Business Company Vehicles Money From Million Court

Recent Stories

Digital School, mEducation Alliance cooperate to i ..

Digital School, mEducation Alliance cooperate to implement e-learning solutions ..

16 minutes ago
 PIA and HBL partner to bring exclusive discounts t ..

PIA and HBL partner to bring exclusive discounts to their customers

30 minutes ago
 52,391 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

52,391 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation continues train ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation continues training programmes in classical ar ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establish ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establishes Sharjah Centre for Voluntar ..

2 hours ago
 Bangladesh to vaccinate 10 million in seven days

Bangladesh to vaccinate 10 million in seven days

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.