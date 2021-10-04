NAB KP arrests co-owner of City Residencia, over selling plots in illegal housing scheme

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday arrested Nauman Khan s/o Hidayat Khan Co-owner of City Residencia Peshawar for selling plots in illegal and unregistered housing society

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday arrested Nauman Khan s/o Hidayat Khan Co-owner of City Residencia Peshawar for selling plots in illegal and unregistered housing society.

The accused lured general public to invest their hard earned money in their illegal housing society with the name of City Residencia Peshawar.

The said housing scheme was operating without meeting codal formalities in complete violation of law.

Further, the accused person sold total of 675 plots (315 kanal) while having ownership of only 113 kanals. Accountability Court Peshawar granted 10 days Physical custody to NAB.

It merits mentioning here that another co-accused Sultan Hussain is already in the custody of NAB in the case and affectees were requested to submit their claims with NAB � KP.