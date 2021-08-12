UrduPoint.com

NAB KP Authorizes Investigation Against Galaxy Housing Scheme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has authorized investigation against Galaxy Housing scheme Pishtakhara, Peshawar for cheating public at large, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The national anti-graft agency initiated probe against the housing society after receiving complaints and during the course of initial investigation, it was revealed that Galaxy Housing Scheme was launched in 2004 and its management had completely violated laws pertaining to housing schemes. Similarly, the management of Galaxy Housing Scheme has also failed to obtain no objection certificate (NOC) from Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) and despite lapse of a period of 17 years, no development work has been carried out.

An FIR was also lodged by the PDA against the management of the Scheme.

The Director General (DG) NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Brig (R) Farooq Nasir Awan has assured the provision of relief to general public. He has further requested the general public to be wary of such fake housing schemes and play their part in drive against such businesses by approaching NAB about such elements.

