NAB-KP authorizes probe against officials of revenue department in Rs 480mln scam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday authorized investigation against officers and officials of Revenue Department in Rs 480 million corruption scam.

NAB KP received a complaint against employees of Revenue Department about misuse of authority in transfer of government property worth Rs 480 million in Mouza Tukra No.

1 through fake Permanent Transfer Deeds.

The accused persons in connivance with private persons issued fake Permanent Transfer Deeds transferred government owned commercial property to private beneficiaries. Further, they made bogus entry into the record in complete violation of law causing huge loss to national kitty.