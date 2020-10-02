NAB-KP board authorizes probe into Rs54mln embezzlement in Dera Agriculture deptt

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Regional Board Meeting (RBM) of National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NAB-KP) Friday authorized an investigation against employees of Agriculture department DI Khan district regarding embezzlement of Rs 54.04 million of Agriculture development fund.

The board meeting was chaired by Director General NAB (KP) Farooq Naser Awan, and attended by Directors, Deputy Prosecutor General (DPGA), Case Officers, and other concerned Investigation Officers.

The regional board authorized an investigation against the officers and officials of education department Hangu regarding illegal appointment under the garb of land donation.

It also authorized inquiry against management of Kabul Housing Society Abbottabad regarding cheating public at large.

The accused person lured general public to invest with them in their illegal housing colony thus fleecing them of their hard earned money.

On the occasion the DG NAB (KP) said eradication of corruption is not only our social and moral obligation but it also ensures prosperous future of our coming generations.