NAB-KP Calls Ex-ADG Health In Alleged Corruption Case

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2023 | 12:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa NAB-KP has called ex-ADG Health Services Dr Shaheena on February 2 for a statement in an alleged corruption and embezzlement of funds by health department in procurement of goods during COVID-19.

She was asked to appear before Combined Investigation Team-III to record her statement being member of inspection committee for goods and services procured by health department KP during corona period.

