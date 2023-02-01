NAB-KP calls ex-ADG health in alleged corruption case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa NAB-KP has called ex-ADG Health Services Dr Shaheena on February 2 for a statement in an alleged corruption and embezzlement of funds by health department in procurement of goods during COVID-19.

She was asked to appear before Combined Investigation Team-III to record her statement being member of inspection committee for goods and services procured by health department KP during corona period.