NAB-KP Cancels Interviews Of Law Officers

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2022 | 07:25 PM

The cancellation of interviews for the post of "Research Associate Law Officers" at NAB-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa scheduled for December 1 created resentment among the applicants who had reached Peshawar from various districts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The cancellation of interviews for the post of "Research Associate Law Officers" at NAB-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa scheduled for December 1 created resentment among the applicants who had reached Peshawar from various districts of the province.

The applicants were called for an interview on December 1 at NAB-KP office at 09 a.m. a week before but the interviews were cancelled by the NAB on Wednesday.

"On Wednesday afternoon I received a call from NAB-KP regarding cancellation of my interview without any known reason and till further order," an applicant told media.

The applicants while criticizing the decision of NAB said that they reached Peshawar with full preparation from Tank, Waziristan, DI Khan and other far-flung districts of the province their interviews were cancelled.

They said that the office bearers of NAB had the responsibility to inform them well before time about the cancellation of the interviews to save them from the inconvenience.

When contacted NAB-KP office by this scribe, an official confirmed cancellation of the interviews and said that the decision was taken by the head office.

