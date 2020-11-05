UrduPoint.com
NAB KP chalks out programmes for anti-corruption week

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has chalked out various programs to commemorate anti-corruption week in a befitting manner like other parts of the country.

University of Malakand in collaboration with NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organized a seminar on "Role of Students in Eradication of Corruption" with Director NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khitab Gul Afridi in the chair, said press statement issued here.

Addressing the participants of the seminar, Khitab Gul said that NAB was strategically pursuing anti-corruption through awareness, prevention and enforcement of law.

In his address, he pointed out the reasons why NAB was collaborating with educational institutions which included a joint responsibility to build "Corruption Free Pakistan," and the need to develop good practices for prevention of corruption.

He said that education was a central pillar of national anti-corruption strategy and students will determine the national personality in coming days as academicians were shaping values and character of students.

Vice Chancellor University of Malakand and other senior faculty also speak on the occasion.

The seminar also included declamation contest, essay writing and poster painting competitions. The top winners of these competitions were encouraged with award of participation certificates and souvenirs.

Vice Chancellor of Malakand University in his concluding remark, emphasized that teachings of islam could be used as an effective tool to create good habits needed for prevention of corruption.

The seminar ended with a symbolic walk. The students were holding banners and play cards inscribed with Anti-Corruption slogans and fighting corruption through character building.

