NAB, KP government join hands for eradicating corruption

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to combat the menace of corruption, Monday held a high-level meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to combat the menace of corruption, Monday held a high-level meeting.

The meeting was attended by NAB Chairman Lieutenant General (Retired) Nazir Ahmed Butt, Chief Secretary Nadem islam Chaudhry, IGP Akhtar Hayat Khan, DG NAB KP, and administrative secretaries.

During the meeting, discussions centered on intensifying transparency and accountability within the KP government's administrative structure, as well as enhancing cooperation between NAB and KP officials to effectively address corruption.

The NAB Chairman said that the bureaucracy holds a pivotal position for the country, playing a crucial role in national development and prosperity.

The meeting focused on enhancing transparency and accountability within the government administrative structure, strengthening the processes of accountability, and fostering mutual cooperation between NAB and the officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for effective anti-corruption measures.

The Chairman NAB emphasized that serving the nation is a significant responsibility for all.

He urged a dedicated effort to provide facilities to the public in a transparent manner aligned with their expectations.

He emphasized the necessity of collective efforts to eradicate corruption from the county.

Furthermore, Chairman NAB stressed the need to create a conducive environment for business communities to promote economic activities.

He stated that the eradication of corruption is a collective responsibility, requiring collaboration from everyone.

He stressed the need for united efforts to progress, eliminate corruption and overcome current challenges. He said the bureaucracy must play its role according to the principles of accountability.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadem Islam Chaudhry, while addressing the meeting, stated that this meeting is a significant step towards promoting good governance, accountability, and a transparent administrative framework in the province.

The Chief Secretary expressed that the bureaucracy operates within the framework of laws and regulations, fulfilling its duties responsibly. Such meetings will assist officers in carrying out their responsibilities with integrity and transparency.

The participants were briefed on various matters, and recommendations were presented for the eradication of corruption and the establishment of a transparent system.

The participants unanimously agreed to accelerate social efforts to combat corruption and pledged to maintain the highest standards of integrity.

At the end, Chairman NAB, Lieutenant General (Retired) Nazir Ahmed Butt, presented a recovery cheque of Rs 904.34 million to the Chief Secretary.