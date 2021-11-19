NAB KP holds painting competition on topic "merit defeats corruption"

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :To materialize the vision of Chairman NAB, "Our Faith - Corruption Free Pakistan '' and under the guidance of Director General NAB KP, a number of anti-corruption awareness activities were being carried out throughout the province.

To propagate the moral norms of merit and transparency among the upcoming young generation, a provincial-level painting competition on the theme of "Merit Defeats Corruption" amongst the winners of district-level competitions throughout KP was held at NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier, a comprehensive and multi-phased competition at school & tehsil level followed by district level competitions was organized by NAB KP in collaboration with the Elementary & Secondary education Department & District authorities.

A large number of students participated in the painting competition and made thought-provoking visions condemning the misery of corruption and emphasizing the noble norms of merit & honesty.

The event was graced by the chief guest Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan SI (M), Director General NAB KP along with senior NAB officers.

The competition was judged by the respective design masters duly nominated by the Elementary & Secondary Education Department KP.

The DG NAB KP appreciated the efforts of NAB KP in organizing the competitions in a highly conducive and holistic manner and far-sighted the positive and fruitful impacts of the ongoing campaign of awareness against corruption.

Later, the chief guest gave away prizes and certificates to the position holders and participants of the painting competition.

Ali Yar of Govt. High School No. 1 Mingora Swat got 1st position while Noor Ul Huda of Govt. Girls High School No. 2 Abbottabad got 2nd position and Muhammad Sayyam Tanveer of Govt. Higher Secondary School No. 1 Peshawar Cantt got 3rd position in the competition.