UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB-KP Holds Speech Competition Among Students On Menace Of Corruption

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 05:38 PM

NAB-KP holds speech competition among students on menace of Corruption

The National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NAB-KP) Wednesday held speech competition among students of district and Tehsil educational institutions on menace of corruption

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NAB-KP) Wednesday held speech competition among students of district and Tehsil educational institutions on menace of corruption.

The competition was held in connection with International Day on Anti Corruption to be observed on December 9. As many as 70 male and female students of various schools, colleges and 35 of universities participated in the competitions.

Aima of Government Girls High School Abbottabad got first position in the competition while Hussain Khan of Government CMS school No 4 stood second while Mohammad Hashim Khan of Ghazali Schools and College Bunner clinched third position in urdu speech competition.

In English competition Rabia Azam of Government Girls CM Higher Secondary School Mardan, Faisal Khan of Ghazali School and College Bunner and Toqeer Zaman of Government School No 1 Lakki Marwat got first, second and third positions respectively.

Similarly, in intra-college Urdu competitions Amina Fida of Government Girls DC Chitral School, Mobina Shah of Government Post Graduate College Nowshera and Mohammad Ishtiaq of Government Post Graduate College for Boys got first, second and third positions respectively.

In English competitions, Mohammad Ishtiaq of Government Post Graduate College Charsadda, Fatima Bibi of Government Girls Degress College Nowshera and Yasir Ali of Government Degree College Bunner remained first, second and third respectively.

In intra-universities competitions in Urdu, Saqibullah of Lakki Marwat University won first position while Mariam Bibi of Shaheed Benazir Bhuttao Women University Peshawar got second and Abu Zar Ghafari of Qurtuba University clinched third position.

Similarly, in English competitions Ali Raza of Abdul Wali Khan university, Junaid Javed of Ishaq Khan institute of Engineering and Technology and Zahid Bhittani of University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar got first, second and third positions respectively.

Director General NAB-KP Fayyaz Ahmed Qureshi appreciated the students and said they were future of the nation and they have to create awareness among masses regarding menace of corruption and its consequences on the development of any country.

He hoped the students would play their imperative role in curbing corruption from society and would strengthen NAB in its efforts to root out corruption from society.

Related Topics

Corruption Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau Technology Martyrs Shaheed Abbottabad Male Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Lakki Marwat Fayyaz Ahmed University Of Engineering And Technology December Women Post From Government

Recent Stories

Economic Situation not as good as believed: Mian Z ..

10 minutes ago

'London List' of Fugitive Russian Businesspersons ..

44 seconds ago

Malaysian Minister Warns IS May Relocate Base to S ..

46 seconds ago

COL approves Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) c ..

48 seconds ago

Govt aims to enroll 2.6 mln out of school children ..

3 minutes ago

Azeri envoy, KP minister discuss tourism related m ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.