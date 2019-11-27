NAB-KP holds speech competition among students on menace of Corruption

The National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NAB-KP) Wednesday held speech competition among students of district and Tehsil educational institutions on menace of corruption

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NAB-KP) Wednesday held speech competition among students of district and Tehsil educational institutions on menace of corruption.

The competition was held in connection with International Day on Anti Corruption to be observed on December 9. As many as 70 male and female students of various schools, colleges and 35 of universities participated in the competitions.

Aima of Government Girls High School Abbottabad got first position in the competition while Hussain Khan of Government CMS school No 4 stood second while Mohammad Hashim Khan of Ghazali Schools and College Bunner clinched third position in urdu speech competition.

In English competition Rabia Azam of Government Girls CM Higher Secondary School Mardan, Faisal Khan of Ghazali School and College Bunner and Toqeer Zaman of Government School No 1 Lakki Marwat got first, second and third positions respectively.

Similarly, in intra-college Urdu competitions Amina Fida of Government Girls DC Chitral School, Mobina Shah of Government Post Graduate College Nowshera and Mohammad Ishtiaq of Government Post Graduate College for Boys got first, second and third positions respectively.

In English competitions, Mohammad Ishtiaq of Government Post Graduate College Charsadda, Fatima Bibi of Government Girls Degress College Nowshera and Yasir Ali of Government Degree College Bunner remained first, second and third respectively.

In intra-universities competitions in Urdu, Saqibullah of Lakki Marwat University won first position while Mariam Bibi of Shaheed Benazir Bhuttao Women University Peshawar got second and Abu Zar Ghafari of Qurtuba University clinched third position.

Similarly, in English competitions Ali Raza of Abdul Wali Khan university, Junaid Javed of Ishaq Khan institute of Engineering and Technology and Zahid Bhittani of University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar got first, second and third positions respectively.

Director General NAB-KP Fayyaz Ahmed Qureshi appreciated the students and said they were future of the nation and they have to create awareness among masses regarding menace of corruption and its consequences on the development of any country.

He hoped the students would play their imperative role in curbing corruption from society and would strengthen NAB in its efforts to root out corruption from society.