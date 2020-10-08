UrduPoint.com
NAB-KP Issues Arrest Notice To Capt (R) Safdar

Umer Jamshaid 23 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

NAB-KP issues arrest notice to Capt (R) Safdar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NAB-KP) Thursday issued 10-day arrest notice to Capt (R) Safdar in assets beyond means case as he failed to justify his properties.

The bureau issued arrest notice on the directives of Peshawar High Court which had ordered the bureau to give Capt Safdar at-least 10-day prior notice before the arrest, NAB official told APP.

Normally the bureau doesn't issue arrest notice to any accused, however in this case the bureau complied by the directives of PHC, the official said adding that Safdar was interrogated for three hours by Combined Investigation Department (CID) of the bureau and was given enough time to give proof of his asset beyond means but he failed.

