NAB, KP manages conviction of 34 persons in corruption cases in last three years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The various accountability courts have convicted some 34 culprits besides imposing million of rupees fines in different references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last three years (2018-20).

Briefing a meeting of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) presided over by NAB chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal, Director General NAB , KPK Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan said some four culprits were convicted during the year 2020, 6 in 2019, 24 in 2018. They were also imposed million of rupee fines, said a press release.