UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB, KP Manages Conviction Of 34 Persons In Corruption Cases In Last Three Years

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 08:40 PM

NAB, KP manages conviction of 34 persons in corruption cases in last three years

The various accountability courts have convicted some 34 culprits besides imposing million of rupees fines in different references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last three years (2018-20)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The various accountability courts have convicted some 34 culprits besides imposing million of rupees fines in different references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last three years (2018-20).

Briefing a meeting of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) presided over by NAB chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal, Director General NAB , KPK Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan said some four culprits were convicted during the year 2020, 6 in 2019, 24 in 2018. They were also imposed million of rupee fines, said a press release.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau 2018 2019 2020 Million

Recent Stories

Govt taking steps to strengthen country's economy: ..

2 seconds ago

Paris Lockdown Still Under Review Despite Worsened ..

6 seconds ago

India's Bharat Biotech Signs Deal to Provide 20Mln ..

2 minutes ago

Mourinho says pressure at Spurs 'like oxygen'

2 minutes ago

US Personal Income Increased 10% in January, Consu ..

6 minutes ago

Gambian truth panel probes 2005 migrant massacre

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.