NAB KP organizes awareness seminar on anti-corruption

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :With the cooperation of the district administration of Abbottabad and NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an awareness seminar on anti-corruption was organized at Jalal Baba Auditorium Abbottabad, where officers, citizens, students and teachers participated.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Finance and Planning Abbottabad Abbas Khan Afridi while addressing the seminar provided awareness to citizens and students by highlighting the topic of anti-corruption. All the speakers emphasized that corruption is a scourge that stalls development and degenerates society.

They said that there is a need to work individually and collectively to eradicate corruption so that the economic situation of the country can be improved and the hardships of the common man can be reduced and the standard of living can be improved.

The program was also attended by the Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem, ADC -3 Zarik Yar Khan, DEO Malik Tanveer Awan, Tehsil Revenue Staff, officers of district departments, citizens and students.

Tehsil Chairman Shuja Nabi, Chairman Dispute Resolve Committee (DRC) Lt. General Retired Ayaz Saleem Rana, NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Deputy Director Sarooq Sheikh, Assistant Director NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Naveed Ashraf, Assistant Director Anti-Corruption Sohail Khan, District Khatib Abbottabad Mufti, Abdul Wajid and other speakers addressed the participants.