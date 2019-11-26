NAB KP organizes final-round of paintings competition

The final-round of the declamation, easy writing and paintings competitions among the distinction holding students in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was organized in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The final-round of the declamation, easy writing and paintings competitions among the distinction holding students in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was organized in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The event was part of the activities in connections with World Anti-Corruption Day being observed on December 9. The activities would continue till December 9 and in this connection a painting exhibition was held at NAB KP on Tuesday.

In the paintings competition among the schools, Mohammad Akram of the Government High school (GHS), Tough Samai, district Hangu obtained first position, Zakria Janam of the Government Girls High School, Owvi, Chitral stood second while Afsana of the GGHS, Mian Dheri (Haripur) got third position.

Similarly, in the paintings contest between universities, Sundas of the Women University, Swabi got first, Hala Riaz of the Gomal University D.I.Khan second and Aamir Khan of the Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan obtained third position respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General (DG) NAB KP, Fayyaz Ahmad Qureshi appreciated the participating girls and boys students. He said that the purpose of organizing these contests in the national anti-corruption campaign and equipping of the students of educational institutions with education and creation of awareness against corruption and establishment of corruption free society.

At the end, Director NAB Naveed Ahmad Zahid distributed prizes among the distinction holding boys and girls students.