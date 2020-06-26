NAB KP recovered Rs 97.9 mln in vegetable market allotments case

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) successfully recovered Rs. 97.9 million from Malik Muhammad Sohni Vice Chairman Peshawar Vegetable Market in Peshawar Vegetable Market allotment scam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) successfully recovered Rs. 97.9 million from Malik Muhammad Sohni Vice Chairman Peshawar Vegetable Market in Peshawar Vegetable Market allotment scam.

NAB KP took action against Malik Muhammad SohniVice Chairman Peshawar Vegetable Market in the matter of embezzlement of Govt Funds to the tune of Rs. 97.9 million in Peshawar Market Committee of Agricultural Department Peshawar said the Spokesperson on Friday.

Malik Sohni in connivance with others had allotted 72 plots and 265 mini shops during the period of 2007- 2012 and collected cost of these shops, plots from allottees but willfully with mala fide intentions did not deposit the collected amount in the Government treasury.

Furthermore, the streets of vegetable market were converted into Commercial Shops.

Shops were constructed on area reserved for public amenities in sheer violation of rules and regulation causing colossal loss to national exchequer.

During the course of investigation Malik Sohni filed a request for conditional pardon under NAO, 1999 and agreed to pay liability amounting to Rs. 97.986 million on his part which was accepted.

National Accountability Bureau has successfully recovered the due amount from the Malik Sohni.

Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB has time and again stressed on taking strict action against culprits. NAB has zero tolerance policy against corrupt mafia. General Public is requested to join hands with the bureau in this fight against corruption.