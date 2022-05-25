NAB-KP recovers Rs 2970.724 mn, impose fine of Rs 487.40386 mn

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday issued its five years performance report saying that Rs 2970.724 million were recovered while fines of Rs. 487.40386 million imposed under section 10 of the NAO-1999 from 2017 to 2022.

Rs. 2299.68 Million were recovered under section 10 (a) of the NAO-1999 and Rs. 671.044 million was recovered under section 25(b) of the NAO-1999. Moreover, fines of Rs. 487.40386 million were imposed under section 10 of the NAO-1999, said a press release issued here.

A review meeting was held with Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal in the chair. Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan, DG NAB-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also attended the meeting through a video link.

Chairman NAB, appreciated the performance of NAB-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the supervision of Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan, DG NAB-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the meeting Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan, DG NAB-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, informed that from 2017 to 2021, 53 x convictions were made under section 10 of the NAO-1999 and 36 x convictions under 25(b) of the NAO-1999.