NAB-KP seeks details of Gandapur brothers, families

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :The National Accountability Bureau in the wake of a complaint on Friday sought information from Deputy Commissioner DI Khan the details of inherited, gifted, sold or purchased properties of PTI former MNA and Federal minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, former KP Minister Faisal Amin Gandapur, Nazim DI Khan Umar Amin Khan Gandapur, their father, mother and other immediate family members.

The letter wrote to the DC specially sought information on property in Hathala, Tehsil Kulachi and Command area of Gomal Zam Dam and West Route of CPEC near the park.

The bureau has sought details of Amin Ullah Khan s/o Khan Bahadar Muhammad Asim Khan, Robina Khanum w/o Amin ullah, Umar Amin, Faisal Amin, Ali Amin, Haifa Amin d/o Amin ullah Khan, Manahil d/o Amin ullah Khan Mahnaz Ali d/o Ali Amin, Muhammad Aslam s/o Ali Amin, Ayesha Amin d/o Ali Amin and Aliya Amin d/o Ali Amin.