UrduPoint.com

NAB-KP Seeks Details Of Gandapur Brothers, Families

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2023 | 06:39 PM

NAB-KP seeks details of Gandapur brothers, families

The National Accountability Bureau in the wake of a complaint on Friday sought information from Deputy Commissioner DI Khan the details of inherited, gifted, sold or purchased properties of PTI former MNA and federal minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, former KP Minister Faisal Amin Gandapur, Nazim DI Khan Umar Amin Khan Gandapur, their father, mother and other immediate family members

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :The National Accountability Bureau in the wake of a complaint on Friday sought information from Deputy Commissioner DI Khan the details of inherited, gifted, sold or purchased properties of PTI former MNA and Federal minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, former KP Minister Faisal Amin Gandapur, Nazim DI Khan Umar Amin Khan Gandapur, their father, mother and other immediate family members.

The letter wrote to the DC specially sought information on property in Hathala, Tehsil Kulachi and Command area of Gomal Zam Dam and West Route of CPEC near the park.

The bureau has sought details of Amin Ullah Khan s/o Khan Bahadar Muhammad Asim Khan, Robina Khanum w/o Amin ullah, Umar Amin, Faisal Amin, Ali Amin, Haifa Amin d/o Amin ullah Khan, Manahil d/o Amin ullah Khan Mahnaz Ali d/o Ali Amin, Muhammad Aslam s/o Ali Amin, Ayesha Amin d/o Ali Amin and Aliya Amin d/o Ali Amin.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau Dam CPEC Haifa Gomal Umar Amin Family From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan accuses Zardari of paying to terrorist ..

Imran Khan accuses Zardari of paying to terrorist group for his life

24 minutes ago
 Two die, two injured in Turbat road mishap

Two die, two injured in Turbat road mishap

17 minutes ago
 Gandhara festival to be held in Taxila from Sunday ..

Gandhara festival to be held in Taxila from Sunday

17 minutes ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announce ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announces by-election on 8 NA vacant s ..

17 minutes ago
 Greek Parliament Rejects Vote of No Confidence in ..

Greek Parliament Rejects Vote of No Confidence in Government of Mitsotakis

17 minutes ago
 Biden Willing to Visit Ukraine at 'Whatever Approp ..

Biden Willing to Visit Ukraine at 'Whatever Appropriate Time,' But Not Right Now ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.