NAB KP Starts Investigations In Kamra Model Town Attock Plot Case

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 04:29 PM

NAB KP starts investigations in Kamra Model Town Attock plot case

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has started investigations against owners, administration and other concerned people of Kamra Model Town Attock after receiving complaints of allegedly cheating public at large during sale and purchase of plots

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has started investigations against owners, administration and other concerned people of Kamra Model Town Attock after receiving complaints of allegedly cheating public at large during sale and purchase of plots.

In a statement issued here Friday, the KP NAB has asked all the affected people who have submitted their money for purchase of plot and did not received their money or plot can submit their applications on requisite proforma.

The proforma is available on NAB website www.nab.gov.pk and dully fill it and send to Deputy Director Coordination, Investigation Wing-III, NAB, PDA Complex Bloc-III, Phase-V, Hayatabad Peshawar during officer hour till 19 August 2019.

The affected people may also contact on 091-9217554 for acquiring more information. Director General NAB KP said that investigations on all complaints would be made through transparent manner and legal action would be taken against the accused under the law.

He said that NAB is striving hard to implement the vision of Chairman NAB Justice Retd. Javed Iqbal of "accountability for all" and under this connection the investigations in the said case have been started.

