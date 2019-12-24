UrduPoint.com
NAB KP To Hear Public Complaints On 26th

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 04:55 PM

NAB KP to hear public complaints on 26th

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :In wake of the growing trend of corruption in the society, the Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has decided to hear public complaints himself and his also directed all Regional Director Generals (DGs) to do the same.

In light of the directives of the Chairman NAB, the DG NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Brig (Retd) Farooq Nasir Awan will hear the public complaints.

He will directly hear public complaints on December 26, 2019 (Thursday) from 2:00 P.M to 4:00 P.M at NAB KP Bureau, situated in PDA Complex, Phase-5, Hayatabad, Peshawar while all members of the concerned committee will also flank the Director General on this occasion.

The eradication of corruption also requires the cooperation of the general public and in this connection if any government official intentionally benefited anyone from the public exchequer or have harmed it or have embezzled the official fund, have assets in proportionate with the sources of income, have allotted contracts of the government contracts in violation of laws or any who had defrauded the general public in the name of profit, or any institute or society that formed housing schemes for general public and then have embezzled the amount and will hear complaints persons involved in mega corruption cases.

The complainants are required to bring their complaints in written form along with a copy of their national identify card and preliminary proofs (documents) to the NAB Office Peshawar.

The DG NAB Peshawar has said that investigation on all complaints will be conducted in highly transparent manner and the alleged accused will be dealt as per law of the land.

