NAB KP To Hold Khuli Kacheri On Dec 30
Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) In compliance of direction of the Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lieutenant General (R) Nazir Ahmad Butt, the NAB KP Director General would hold an open court (khuli katcheri) on December 30 (Monday) at NAB KP Headquarters Office Hayatabad to address public complaints.
The khuli katcheri would be attended by Director General NAB KP, Waqar Ahmad Chuhan and concerned officials from 2pm to 4pm at NAB KP Office PDA building Phase-V Hayatabad Peshawar.
According to NAB KP statement here Saturday, complaints relating to corruption, embezzlement, making assets beyond known resources, irregularities in government contracts, public deceit and acquiring money through illegal land allotment would be heard in the khuli katchery.
The complainants are advised to bring complaints written on affidavit with copy of original CNIC on the day.
The Director General NAB KP has assured transparent action on the complaints and strict action against the corrupt elements.
APP/fam
