NAB KP to hold khuli katcheri on Jan 28

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) In compliance of direction of Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lieutenant General (R) Nazir Ahmad Butt, Director General NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Waqar Ahmad Chuhan would hold an open court on January 28 to address public complaints.

The khuli katcheri would be held between 12pm till 4pm at NAB KP Office PDA building Phase-V Hayatabad Peshawar and also be attended by concerned officials of the bureau.

According to NAB KP statement here Friday, complaints relating to corruption, embezzlement, making assets beyond known resources, irregularities in government contracts, public deceit in property and land allotment would be heard in the khuli katchery.

The complainants are advised to bring complaints written on affidavit with copy of original CNIC on the day besides relative documents and evidences.

The Director General NAB KP has assured transparent action on the complaints and strict action against the corrupt elements.

APP/mds/