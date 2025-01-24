Open Menu

NAB KP To Hold Khuli Katcheri On Jan 28

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2025 | 07:00 PM

NAB KP to hold khuli katcheri on Jan 28

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) In compliance of direction of Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lieutenant General (R) Nazir Ahmad Butt, Director General NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Waqar Ahmad Chuhan would hold an open court on January 28 to address public complaints.

The khuli katcheri would be held between 12pm till 4pm at NAB KP Office PDA building Phase-V Hayatabad Peshawar and also be attended by concerned officials of the bureau.

According to NAB KP statement here Friday, complaints relating to corruption, embezzlement, making assets beyond known resources, irregularities in government contracts, public deceit in property and land allotment would be heard in the khuli katchery.

The complainants are advised to bring complaints written on affidavit with copy of original CNIC on the day besides relative documents and evidences.

The Director General NAB KP has assured transparent action on the complaints and strict action against the corrupt elements.

APP/mds/

Recent Stories

Man arrested over charges of using derogatory lang ..

Man arrested over charges of using derogatory language against CM Maryam

27 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan

33 minutes ago
 Haitham bin Saqr inaugurates 'Pearl of the East Co ..

Haitham bin Saqr inaugurates 'Pearl of the East Coast' festival

51 minutes ago
 Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria

Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Par ..

UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Paraguay's Deputy Minister of For ..

2 hours ago
 OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in W ..

OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in West Bank

2 hours ago
UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal ..

UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal force in Jenin

2 hours ago
 Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to cele ..

Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to celebrate Emirati cultural heritag ..

2 hours ago
 MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spendin ..

MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spending in health sector

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference

Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference

2 hours ago
 UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025

UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss e ..

Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss enhancing cooperation among nat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan