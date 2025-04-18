Open Menu

NAB KP To Hold Open Kutchery On Apr 24

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2025 | 07:00 PM

NAB KP to hold open Kutchery on Apr 24

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Director General NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Farman Ullah will hold an open court on April 24 to address public complaints

in line with the direction of Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The Khuli Kutcheri would be held between 2 PM till 4PM at NAB KP Office PDA building Phase-V Hayatabad Peshawar and also be attended by concerned officials of the bureau.

According to NAB KP statement on Friday, complaints relating to corruption, embezzlement, making assets beyond known resources, irregularities in government contracts and public deceit in property and land allotment would be heard in the khuli katchery.

The complainants are advised to bring written complaints, affidavit with copy of original CNIC on the day besides relative documents and evidences.

The Director General NAB KP has assured transparent action on the complaints and strict action against the corrupt elements.

APP/mds/

Recent Stories

LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his ple ..

LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..

3 hours ago
 Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida ..

Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University

4 hours ago
 Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid risin ..

Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend

4 hours ago
 PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-e ..

PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election

6 hours ago
 Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration ..

Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..

6 hours ago
 Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Sm ..

Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..

6 hours ago
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

10 hours ago
 UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Min ..

UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..

17 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguratio ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..

18 hours ago
 'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services fo ..

'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan