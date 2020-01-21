NAB KP to hold public hearing on Jan 30

The National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would hold a public hearing at the regional office on Thursday (Jan 30), says a press release of the NAB here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would hold a public hearing at the regional office on Thursday (Jan 30), says a press release of the NAB here on Tuesday.

It said that Director General NAB, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Brig (retd) Farooq Nasir Awan would directly hear the public complaints along with all members of the relevant committee from 2pm to 4pm at KP NAB office, PDA Complex phase-V, Hayatabad.

The DG assured fair and transparent investigations on all the complaints received during the public hearing.

The accused would be deal with according to law.

The public can register complaints against any official involved in corrupt practices, embezzlement in government funds, possessing assets beyond known sources of income, cheating public at large through fake schemes in the real estate.

People have been advised to bring their written complaints along with CNIC and initial copies of evidence.