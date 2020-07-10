NAB KP to start inquiries against BDA, Education Deptt

National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Regional Board meeting held here made decisions of inquiries against Bannu Development Authority and Education Department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Regional Board meeting held here made decisions of inquiries against Bannu Development Authority and education Department.

The meeting was chaired by Brig (r) Farooq Nasir Awan , Director General NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Deputy Prosecutor General Accountability (DPGA), Directors, In-charge cells and Investigation officers attended the meeting,said a Spokesperson on Friday.

Many important decisions were made by the Regional Board in several cases. The board authorized inquiry against officers and official of BDA for illegally allotting plots in Bannu Township in violation of rules.

The Board authorized inquiry into illegal appointment of employees in Education department in North Waziristan. The board also authorized inquiry against Misuse of authority by officials of Estate Department in matters of KP house Islamabad.

Brig (r) Farooq Nasir Awan expressed that corrupt mafia would be dealt with an iron hand. He advised the investigation teams not to spare corrupt elements and conduct inquiries in accordance with law.