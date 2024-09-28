NAB Lahore Arranges Open Court, Assures Affectees Of Compensation
Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore held a monthly open court session at Lahore office under the supervision of Director General Amjad Majeed Aulakh and pledged compensation for the affectees harmed by different fraudulent schemes.
An approximate 200 affectees appeared to seek redressal of their grievances from the open forum.
As per details, the affectees of cheating public at large matters were among ForU Real Traders scam, Grow Impact Bold Vision scam and Prime Zone scam, however, affectees of various housing Societies including Khayaban-e-Ameen Housing Society, Park View Housing Society, Formanities Housing Society, Abuzar Housing, Al-Noor Orchard, Lahore Garden, and affectee of Lahore Motorway City attended the session by availing the opportunity to present their plaints before the Director General.
At the occasion, Director General Amjad Majeed Aulakh emphasized that NAB is the only Institution that conducts self-accountability. He further stated that NAB Lahore organizes monthly open court to address public grievances, providing a platform for affectees to voice their concerns.
During the open court, the DG made several key decisions to extend relief to the affectees. Regarding the ForU Real Traders scandal, he authorized a full-fledged inquiry after completion of complaint verification process in which more than 700 claimants submitted their claims to the tune of Rs 570 million (approx.
).
The DG finalized the settlement plan for Khayaban-e-Ameen Housing Society, ensuring the provision of plots to each and every claimant. He assured the affectees that NAB will not rest until the last claimant receives his plot. He further informed that within the upcoming few months, all 700 affecteess will successfully be benefitted. For those who may not receive plots, market value compensation will be ensured, he said.
To facilitate the complainant of Lahore Motorway City, the DG directed the concerned team for immediate redress till complainant’s satisfaction. He referred complaints against Lahore Garden's administration to the Deputy Commissioner and District Police Officer (DPO), Sheikhupura for further action.
Regarding Formanites Housing scam, he informed the affectees that NAB is actively pursuing to auction the seized properties for recovery of public investments yet two auction attempts remained unconclusive. However, he assured that efforts are underway to return double amounts to the affectees of their investments.
The open court participants expressed their confidence on the efforts of DG NAB Amjad Majeed Aulakh and appreciated NAB Lahore's progress in various cases. They praised the regional Bureau's proactive approach in addressing public grievances by holding the responsible accountable for cheating and corruption.
