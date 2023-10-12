NAB Lahore arrests PO in Rs. 1.37bn land scam

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), Zakir Hussain, in a case of land fraud worth Rs. 1.37 billion

The accused was central figure and main beneficiary of an organised group that illegally transferred 250-kanal highly valuable land into his own and Names of other 'benamidars’ through illegal means.

As per details, the NAB Lahore investigation team unearthed a continuous process of illegally transferring of precious land by an influential person, Zakir Hussain, in alleged connivance with officials of the Punjab Revenue Department. The prime accused got executed 14 fake mutations in the name of his brother, Imran Akbar, and other 'benamidars'.

Zakir Hussain, in alleged connivance with co-accused, also tampered with the Revenue Record and illegally transferred land, owned by Cooperative Housing Societies and other private persons.

Apparently, the accused posted their own thumb impressions in place of the original owners, attached fake court degrees and fabricated registered deeds in order to illegally transfer the land. The main accused and his accomplices posted fake signatures of relevant revenue staff to execute fake mutations, which was proven in the forensic analysis report. The accused also sold out 170-kanal land worth Rs. 933 million; however, 80-kanal land is still in the name of the accused persons.

The NAB Lahore officials would produce the prime accused Zakir Hussain before Accountability Court Lahore on Friday to seek his physical remand.