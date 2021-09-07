NAB Lahore complaint verification cell shows outstanding performance

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB), complaint verification cell received a total of 43,120 complaints of corruption, misuse of authority and cheating public at large affairs during the last four years.

Out of 43,120 complaints, 42,249 were disposed of, which led to a history making in speedy disposal of Complaints Verifications (CVs) as while analyzing the tenure of earlier 17 years between 1999 to 2016.

The NAB Lahore region received 45,314 complaints, out of which 44,495 were completed in tenure of 17 years, said a NAB official here on Monday.

By comparing the percentage of receiving and completing the total number of complaints, an annual increase of 304 percent emerges in receiving and dealing the said number of complaints during last 4 years.

Currently, the regional bureau had been probing upto 1,690 complaints, as per law. The annual break-up of above comparative disposal of complaints showed that the complaint cell had received a mounted figure of 5,964 complaints in 2017.

Likewise, during 2018, NAB Lahore received 10,197 complaints from which, 9,305 were completed.

Similarly, in 2019, a total of 14,003 complaints were received by regional bureau from which, 10,648 were finalized and cleared.

In 2020, the cell received 5,016 complaints, while by clearing the back-log, the Bureau successfully cleared 9,485 complaints. Moreover, as per the complaint verification cell record of 2021, as many as 7,940 complaints were received by the Bureau, out of which, 6,348 have so far been completed.

The authorization of complaint verifications to such an extent revealed that NAB Lahore's CV cell had coped with 70 percent increase in authorization of CVCs, while making a total of 1,062 since 2017 to date.

From these 1,062 CVs, the handling cell successfully completed 1,038 verifications whereas, during earlier 17 years, a total of 2,648 complaint verifications were authorized, out of which 2,540 were processed.

Under the supervision of DG NAB Lahore, Shahzad Saleem, the complaint cell as like other investigation cells showed annual increase if its performance. In 2017, the NAB Lahore got upgraded 68 inquiries from CVs, while in 2018 a sum of 205 inquiries, 106 inquiries in 2019 and 2020, more than 53 freshinquiries were authorized.

During current year 2021, the NAB Lahore officials got 24 inquiries approved by the competent authorities.