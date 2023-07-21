Open Menu

NAB Lahore DG Listens To Public Complaints At Open Court

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2023 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Director General (DG) Amjad Majeed Aulakh held an open court (khuli kutchehry) here on Friday and listened to the public complainants.

During his recent visit to NAB Lahore, the NAB chairman had announced an open-door policy to make the public access to the corruption watchdog more easy.

A large number of complainants appeared at the open court, mainly affectees of the housing societies including Khayaban-i-Amin Housing Society, Lahore Motorway City, Formanites Housing Society, Abuzar Housing Society and Pak-Memon Society, etc.

The NAB Lahore DG ordered initiating the scrutiny process on the applications, according to a release. He announced that the open hearings would continue to be held between 10am to 12pm on last Friday of every month in which he himself would listen to the complainants.

