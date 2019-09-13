NAB Lahore distribute possession letters among 472 affectees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore on Friday organized a ceremony to give away possession letters worth billion of rupees to 472 affectees of Khayaban-i-Amin Housing Society

According to NAB spokesman, the possession letters given included 171 of apartments and 301 of plots.

M/s Sahir Associates private limited launched a housing project namely Khayaban-i-Amin Housing Society in 2005-6 and started booking for houses, apartments and plots from 2007 onwards by luring general public to buy on low prices.

The society administration promised to deliver booked plots etc within two years but failed to do so.

After receiving multiple complaints against Khayaban-i-Amin Housing Society, the NAB Lahore took cognizance and got arrested one of the owner (50 percent share partner) accused Allah Ditta Heera, whereas other co-accused Sahir Rasheed took pre-arrest bail to avoid his arrest by NAB.

At the time, both the accused were on conditional bail acquired for accommodating and adjusting issues and matters as promised with affectees of the said society within the deadline being drawn by NAB Lahore.

In October 2018, the NAB Lahore arranged a ceremony, in which possession letters of 1400 plots and 150 houses worth Rs 4.70 billion were handed over to affecttees.

Moreover, in two ceremonies held in May 2019 and July 2019, possession letters of 1531 plots and 443 houses were also handed over to affectees of the said society, whereas around 3600 affectees of Khayaban-i-Amin Housing Society had, so far, been benefited due to the tiresome efforts of NAB Lahore officials.