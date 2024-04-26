NAB Lahore holds open court, promises compensations for victims

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore held its monthly open court here on Friday, addressing the grievances of over 350 affected individuals.

Lahore NAB Director-General Amjad Majeed Aulakh personally listened to all the complainants and provided appropriate directions on-the-spot.

The victims of Prime Zone, Palm Vista Housing, Al-Rehman Garden, Khayaban-e-Amin Housing Society, and Lasani Chicks, Al-Jalil Garden, Al-Kabir Town, and Grand Avenue Housing attended the session.

Significant actions were taken against the administration of Prime Zone, with the NAB freezing both movable and immovable properties of the accused. The owners’ 300 kanals of land were also seized, and the case is being fast-tracked for court indictment.

NAB teams are actively working on arresting the accused and completing the court indictments. For the Prime Zone case, verification of claims for 1400 victims has been completed, while other claims are still under verification.

The layout plan for Khayaban-e-Amin Society has been approved, and the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has been assigned the responsibility for the society’s development. NAB has seized valuable properties of the society’s owners, which will be sold to complete the development of the society.

According to NAB Lahore, the society’s administration has defrauded a total of 7000 victims, and the process of receiving claims is ongoing.

Swift measures have been taken against the administration of Al-Rehman Garden, with all assets and land of the society being seized. Stern disciplinary action is also expected from NAB Lahore against the administration.

For Palm Vista Society, stringent actions have been taken, with the complete land of the society being seized. The movable and immovable properties of the accused have also been seized, and the search for other assets continues.

A reference against the owners of Lasani Chicks is currently under trial in the accountability court. The process to issue red warrants for the proclaimed offenders has begun, with efforts to bring them back from abroad.

The DG NAB has issued instructions to the district administration regarding the affected individuals of Al-Jalil Garden, Al-Kabir Town, and Grand Avenue, ensuring immediate possession and ownership of plots upon full payment of dues.

The open court initiative by the Chairman NAB has been highly appreciated by the victims, as it aims to reduce the distance between the affected individuals and NAB.

The DG highlighted the importance of open court sessions, which take place on the last Friday of every month, as a means to bridge the gap between the victims and the National Accountability Bureau. These sessions are a direct opportunity for the victims to present their grievances, with the Director-General personally addressing their concerns.