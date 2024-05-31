NAB Lahore Holds Open Court, Promises Compensations To Victims
Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2024 | 10:25 PM
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore, under the leadership of Director General Amjad Majeed Aulakh, conducted its monthly open court session here on Friday
The session was a significant event, providing a platform for nearly 400 victims from various housing societies to voice their grievances and seek redressal.
The open court is part of NAB’s ongoing efforts to eliminate corruption and malpractices in the housing sector. Victims from housing societies such as Khayaban-e-Amin, Pak Arab, Professional Cooperative, Al-Falah Cooperative, Prime Zone, New Lahore City, Al-Rehman Garden Phase-IV, La Villa De Paris, Toyota Motors Gujranwala, Greater Lahore Cooperative, Airport Avenue Housing Sialkot, Q-Links Properties, and Govt Cooperative Housing participated in the session.
NAB Lahore DG Amjad Majeed Aulakh personally listened to all the complainants and issued immediate directives to resolve their issues. He emphasized that NAB’s top priority is to ensure that victims receive their plots and flats as per their booking agreements. He also highlighted that billions of public funds are at stake, and if necessary, NAB will oversee the development of these societies in collaboration with the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).
In response to the lack of development in Pak Arab Housing Society, the DG instructed the investigative team to take swift action in coordination with the LDA to resolve the matter on a priority basis.
He also ordered legal action against the accused if they fail to comply with the terms of their conditional bail.
For the victims of Professional Cooperative Housing Society, NAB has ordered the sale of the society owners’ properties to compensate for the losses incurred by the victims.
Similarly, significant steps have been taken against the administration of Prime Zone, with NAB freezing 300 kanals of land and fast-tracking the case for court indictment.
The DG assured that NAB is taking measures to sell the properties of the accused to return the remaining funds to the victims.
He also informed the victims of LA VILLA DE PARIS of NAB’s successful negotiation with the project administration to refund the complete amounts to the affected parties, with significant progress expected soon.
The DG highlighted the importance of open court sessions, which take place on the last Friday of every month, as a means to bridge the gap between the victims and the bureau. These sessions are a direct opportunity for the victims to present their grievances, with the Director-General personally addressing their concerns.
